Garcia is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays.

It's the fourth consecutive absence for Garcia after manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that he's giving the outfielder a "mental break." The skipper later indicated that the Rangers will give Garcia as many days off as necessary to help him get back in form, so it's unclear when he'll be back in the lineup. The 32-year-old has a .627 OPS this season but particularly struggled in May with a .189/.224/.333 slash line and 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 26 games.