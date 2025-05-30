Garcia is not in Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
It's notable that the righty-hitting Garcia is getting a day off even with lefty Matthew Liberatore on the hill for St. Louis. Garcia is hitting .189 with three home runs, one steal, a 5.1 percent walk rate and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 26 games this month. Sam Haggerty is starting in right field and leading off while Kyle Higashioka gets a start at designated hitter.
