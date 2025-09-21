Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Sitting in second straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
The Rangers have now left Garcia out of the lineup for two straight games while he's gone just 1-for-18 in five contests since returning from the injured list a week ago. He'll cede his spot in the Texas outfield to Michael Helman in the series finale.
More News
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Still bothered by quad•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Hitless in return•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Activated, batting cleanup Sunday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Timetable shifts again•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Possible return this weekend•