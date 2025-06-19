Garcia batted fifth and went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Kansas City.

Garcia has been slowly inching his way back up the order after falling to eighth -- he hit out the fifth spot for a second straight game Wednesday. After getting a mental break over the transition from May to June, he's deserved a promotion. Garcia is batting .327/.358/.490 over the 13 games since returning from the break. Six of his last 11 hits have gone for extra bases, and Garcia's driven in eight runs over the last nine contests.