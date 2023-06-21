Garcia went 2-for-5 with one double and a solo homer in Tuesday's loss against the White Sox.

Garcia's long ball snapped a 12-game drought, the second-longest stretch he's gone without a homer this season. The outing also marked his third multi-hit effort over his last six appearances while also being his fourth straight game crossing the plate. After clubbing 27 homers in 156 games last season, Garcia is on pace to surpass that number in 2023 with 16 homers through 72 contests while slashing .263/.334/.493.