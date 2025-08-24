Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Smacks two-run homer in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during the Rangers' 10-0 win over the Guardians on Saturday.
Garcia was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game after fully recovering from a sprained left ankle, and he gave the Rangers some insurance in the fifth inning with a two-run blast to left field. It was Garcia's 17th home run of the season, which is second most on the Rangers behind Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager (19 each). Garcia is slashing .224/.266/.394 with 10 steals, 47 runs and 66 RBI across 477 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Officially activated Saturday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Set for Saturday return•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Lands on IL with sprained ankle•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Reaches in all four PA•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Goes deep Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Swats solo home run•