Garcia went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer during the Rangers' 10-0 win over the Guardians on Saturday.

Garcia was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game after fully recovering from a sprained left ankle, and he gave the Rangers some insurance in the fifth inning with a two-run blast to left field. It was Garcia's 17th home run of the season, which is second most on the Rangers behind Wyatt Langford and Corey Seager (19 each). Garcia is slashing .224/.266/.394 with 10 steals, 47 runs and 66 RBI across 477 plate appearances this season.