Garcia went 0-for-3 with a walk and a steal in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Padres.

Garcia stole his seventh bag of the season in fourth inning then was thrown out at home trying to score on Leody Taveras' single. Garcia, who stole 25 bases (31 attempts) in 2022, is an occasional base stealer these days. He was successful on nine of 10 attempts last year and seven of nine thus far in 2024. Thursday's walk extended Garcia's on-base streak to 14 games (.350 OBP).