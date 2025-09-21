Rangers manager Bruce Bochy acknowledged prior to Sunday's game against the Marlins that Garcia is still not 100 percent recovered from the Grade 2 right quadriceps strain he sustained Sept. 1, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The quad issue forced Garcia to the injured list Sept. 5, though he was activated this past Sunday. Since returning to action, Garcia had gone just 1-for-18 with four strikeouts, and the lingering effects of the injury could help explain his struggles at the plate. Garcia was held out of the lineup Sunday for the second day in a row, and with the 79-76 Rangers on the cusp of being eliminated from wild-card contention, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed more time during the final week of the regular season.