Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Timetable shifts again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garcia (quadriceps) will face live pitching this weekend and could return at some point during a three-game series in Houston beginning Monday, MLB.com reports.
Garcia's return estimates have shifted back and forth from this weekend's series against the Mets to next week's against the Astros. He's been out of action Sept. 1.
