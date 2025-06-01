Manager Bruce Bochy said after Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Cardinals that the Rangers have developed a plan for Garcia (rest) and will give the 32-year-old slugger as many days off as needed to get back in form, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Saturday marked the second game in a row in which Garcia was not in the Rangers' starting lineup. The veteran outfielder has struggled at the plate this season, and since the beginning of May he's slashed .189/.224/.333 with one steal, three home runs, 12 RBI and a 29.6 percent strikeout rate in 98 plate appearances. Sam Haggerty would likely start in right field again if Garcia is held out of Sunday's series finale.