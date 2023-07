X-rays came back clean on Garcia's right hand after he was hit by a pitch Saturday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Garcia will continue to be evaluated, but it looks as though the Rangers have avoided a big scare. The dynamic 30-year-old outfielder took a 98 mph fastball to the hand in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday against the Dodgers and was eventually replaced by Robbie Grossman. Consider him day-to-day for now with a contusion.