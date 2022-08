Miller (neck) was activated from the 10-day injured list and will bat ninth as the designated hitter Friday versus the White Sox.

Miller has been sidelined the past few weeks by a strained neck but will rejoin the active roster Friday after a five-game rehab assignment in the minors. The 32-year-old had a .357 OPS over the last 21 games before landing on the injured list and may not have a regular spot in the lineup.