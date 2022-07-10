Miller will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though he'll be manning left field in the series finale, Miller could take over as the Rangers' primary designated hitter beginning with Monday's game against the Athletics. Mitch Garver (forearm) is in the lineup Sunday but is slated to undergo season-ending surgery Monday, leaving the DH role available for the taking. The lefty-hitting Miller could end up filling a large-side platoon at DH, with the Rangers then rotating a number of righty-hitting players at that spot versus left-handed pitching.