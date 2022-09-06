site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brad-miller-dealing-with-hip-discomfort | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brad Miller: Dealing with hip discomfort
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller is dealing with right hip discomfort and could require a trip to the injured list, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
This explains why Miller has not seen game action since Aug. 31. Even once he is ready to return, the Rangers will likely spread out the playing time in order to develop their younger players.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read