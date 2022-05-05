Miller started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over Philadelphia.

Miller delivered a two-out, two-run single in the top of the 10th inning, giving Texas the runs it needed for a fourth straight win. He's been locked in an extended slump, which recently cost him at-bats in left field to Zach Reks, but the 32-year-old multi-positional player got the start at third base in place of Andy Ibanez. While the game-winning knock was nice, it was just Miller's seventh base hit over the last 47 at-bats (.149).