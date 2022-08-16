Miller started at designated hitter and went 2-for-2 in Monday's 2-1 win over Oakland.
Miller started for the fifth time in the last seven games -- all against right-handers -- and seemingly holds onto a regular gig despite an average hovering around .200 and the promotion of several younger players during the course of the season. He was eventually pinch hit for by Elier Hernandez in the sixth inning against lefty Sam Moll, so Miller remains a situational player under new Texas manager Tony Beasley.