Miller went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Saturday's 2-0 win over Oakland.

Miller delivered the game's only two runs in the eighth inning. One batter earlier, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay brought in right-handed reliever Domingo Acevdo, who had to pitch to Miller as part of a three-batter minimum. Otherwise, had a lefty hurler been on the mound, Rangers manager Chris Woodward would likely have pinch hit for Miller. He's scuffled since a hot start, going 4-for-25 over the previous nine games. When Miller starts, he gets maximum plate appearances as the leadoff hitter, but that may not continue considering his .256 on-base percentage and 5.4 BB%.