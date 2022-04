Miller started at third base, batted ninth, and went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.

As usual, Miller was in the starting lineup against a right-hander, but he was dropped to last in the order after being the team's leadoff batter against righties. The demotion is not surprising, given that Miller is just 5-for-35 over the last 13 games and is hitting .196. Paradoxically, Miller has driven in 10 runs, second-most on the team behind Adolis Garcia's 11.