Miller was removed from Sunday's game against the Athletics at the end of the fourth inning due to right hip tightness.

Miller was productive to begin Sunday's matchup, as he went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBI to help give the Rangers an early lead. The Rangers said that the 32-year-old's removal from the lineup was precautionary, and he'll be evaluated ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rays. If Miller misses any additional time, Eli White and Charlie Culberson would be candidates for increased at-bats.