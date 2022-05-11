site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brad Miller: Gets breather Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
May 11, 2022
3:42 pm ET
Miller isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Royals.
Miller went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's series opener against Kansas City, and he'll get a day off Wednesday. Nick Solak will start in left field while Charlie Culberson enters the lineup at third base.
