Miller served as the designated hitter and went 0-for-4 in Tuesday's 5-0 loss to Seattle.

Miller entered Tuesday's game with just two plate appearances since his previous start April 26. He's part of a rotation in left field and DH that includes Ezequiel Duran, Robbie Grossman, Travis Jankowski (hamstring, IL) and Josh Smith. Duran and Smith have been getting at-bats at shortstop while Corey Seager (hamstring) is on the IL, but he starts a rehab assignment this week and could be re-evaluated early next week. That means the two fill-ins at short could become part of the left field/DH mix as early as next Monday.