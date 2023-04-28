Miller was held out of Thursday's lineup against right-hander Gerrit Cole of the Yankees.

With unavailable regulars at two positions he plays -- third baseman Josh Jung (hand) and left fielder Travis Jankowski (hip) -- Miller could not crack the starting nine against a righty. The lefty-batting Miller has one role on the team: to face right-handed pitchers. He's taken 44 of his 45 plate appearances against righties. Miller has one hit over his last 14 at-bats and is hitting .184 through 13 games.