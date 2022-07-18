Miller went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Mariners.
Miller returned from a one-game absence due to a neck injury. The 32-year-old outfielder is typically in the lineup against right-handers, but it's been a while since Miller strung together anything resembling a hot stretch. The veteran doesn't have a hit streak longer than three games in 2022, and the last one came May 10 through 12 -- he's batting .188 since. And now with the emergence of Leody Taveras in center field, a chain reaction has Miller and fellow lefty Kole Calhoun sharing left field.