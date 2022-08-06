Miller went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Friday's 2-1 loss to the White Sox.

Miller spent the last two weeks on the injured list with a neck strain and returns without an obvious home for consistent playing time. The lefty-hitter has been a regular against right-handers, in left field or third base or as a designated hitter, but a .591 OPS against them doesn't support his continued use as a platoon partner. The Rangers brought in younger talent, like Elier Hernandez, Bubba Thompson and Ezequiel Duran, who can limit Miller to a utility bench role.