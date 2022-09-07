Miller (hip), who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Astros, is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list ahead of Friday's series opener versus the Blue Jays, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Miller hasn't seen game action since Aug. 31 due to the hip injury, and it appears the Rangers are finally set to move him to the injured list. The transaction will make room on the major-league roster for the promotion of prospect Josh Jung, who should receive an extended look at third base down the stretch for Texas.