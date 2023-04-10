Miller is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Miller has now started just once in the Rangers' last five games, with three of those four absences from the lineup coming versus right-handed pitchers. The veteran appears to have been displaced as the team's primary designated hitter, with the Rangers instead rotating a number of players between that spot in the lineup while opening up more time in the outfield for the likes of Ezequiel Duran, Josh Smith and Bubba Thompson.