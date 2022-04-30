site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brad Miller: Not starting Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Miller isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Miller batted near the bottom of the order in the last three games and went 2-for-10 with two RBI and three strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Zach Reks starts in left field and bats seventh.
