Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list with a neck strain Thursday, retroactive to July 18.

Miller was out of the lineup for Thursday's game against Miami, and his absence was apparently due to a neck issue that will keep him sidelined for at least a week and a half. He'll be eligible to return as early as July 28, but it's not yet clear when the Rangers expect to have him back in action. Ezequiel Duran was called up to provide additional infield depth, while Elier Hernandez should see an uptick in playing time during Miller's absence.