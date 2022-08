Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBI and a run in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Twins.

The three-RBI performance exceeded Miller's output (two) from his previous 24 games combined, a drought that extends back nearly two months. Even though he's holding down a mediocre .584 OPS for the season, the lefty-hitting Miller appears to have at least resolidified himself as a strong-side platoon player at designated hitter. He'll start at DH in Monday's series finale and will bat eighth.