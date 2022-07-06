Miller will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Miller will get his fourth start in five games, with most of his increased opportunities coming at the expense of Leody Taveras, who has started just twice during that stretch. Since Miller bats from the left side while Taveras switch hits, manager Chris Woodward could consider using the players in a soft platoon. Both will stay in the lineup against a right-hander (Spenser Watkins) on Wednesday, however, as its everyday outfielder Adolis Garcia that finds himself on the bench in what's likely just a maintenance day.