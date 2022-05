Miller started at third base and went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Kansas City.

Miller's fighting a slumping bat, but he continues to deliver with runners in scoring position (8-for-16, 13 RBI). A two-out RBI in the fourth inning knocked in Texas' fifth run and was the 15th RBI of the season for the man batting .209. He continues to sit against lefties and was pinch hit for by Charlie Culberson in the sixth inning against lefty reliever Amir Garrett.