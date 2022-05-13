Miller went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Miller's seventh-inning flyball down the right field line clanged off the foul pole 326 feet away and provided the game-winning run. It was his fifth homer of the season and second in as many nights. The utility player, who started at third base Thursday, has heated up over the past week, going 7-for-18 (.389) with three home runs and seven RBI. Miller is emerging from a 6-for-43 (.140) stretch when it looked like he might lose at-bats.