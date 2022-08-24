Miller isn't starting Wednesday against Colorado.
Although the Rangers are facing a right-handed pitcher once again Wednesday, Miller will take a seat for a second consecutive game. Nathaniel Lowe is serving as the designated hitter while Mark Mathias enters the lineup at first base.
More News
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Plates three in Sunday's win•
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Sits against southpaw•
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Sits Tuesday, but playing time up•
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Delivers two hits in win•
-
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role•