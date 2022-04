Miller started at third base and went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mariners.

Miller was back in the starting lineup after dealing with back tightness over the weekend. Per usual, he slotted in at leadoff with a right-hander on the mound, but he manned third base instead of left field. After homering twice in his first three games, Miller has slumped to 2-for-14 over the last six contests.