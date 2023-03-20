After Texas manager Bruce Bochy named Robbie Grossman's the team's primary left fielder, Miller appears destined for a platoon at designated hitter, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The lefty-hitting Miller, who had an .831 OPS against right-handed pitching from 2018-21, looks like an ideal complement to the right-handed hitting Grossman (career .698 OPS against righties), but that will not materialize early on. That leaves Miller to pick up any spare at-bats in left field when Grossman isn't in the lineup or sharing DH with catchers Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim. Miller battled a hip injury in 2022, posting a career-worst .590 OPS in 81 games. He could also get squeezed for playing time from Josh Smith, who offers similar positional versatility.