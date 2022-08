Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).