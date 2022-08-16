Miller is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Though he'll be on the bench with southpaw JP Sears on the bump for Oakland, the lefty-hitting Miller may have recaptured a strong-side platoon role at designated hitter. He went 3-for-5 with a walk between the past two contests, while Ezequiel Duran and Josh Smith both picked up starts at third base. The hot-hitting Duran appears likely to serve as the Rangers' main option at the hot corner moving forward, while the slumping Smith could shift into more of a utility role.