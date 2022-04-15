site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Brad Miller: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Miller is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Miller has started four of six games this season and will take a seat with southpaw Reid Detmers pitching for the Halos. Charlie Culberson will receive the start in left field Friday, batting eighth.
