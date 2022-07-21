Miller is out of the lineup for Thursday's game in Miami.

Though the Marlins are bringing right-hander Pablo Lopez to the hill for the make-up game in Miami, the lefty-hitting Miller will cede his role as the Rangers' designated hitter to the righty-hitting Elier Hernandez. It's not clear if manager Chris Woodward is abandoning the platoon between the two players, but Miller hasn't made a compelling case of late to deserve the larger share of playing time. Dating back to June 15, Miller is hitting .158/.200/.175 over a stretch of 20 games.