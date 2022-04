Miller (back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Miller was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to back tightness and will remain on the bench for Sunday's series finale. Left-hander Jose Suarez is pitching for the Halos, so the veteran infielder may not have been in the starting nine regardless of the injury. Miller will now have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing more time. Nick Solak will start again in left field.