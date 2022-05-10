Miller entered Monday's game as a pinch runner and stole a base in a 1-0 loss to the Yankees.
Miller ran for Jonah Heim in the ninth inning and put himself in scoring position with his third steal of the season, but he was stranded there after Nick Solak flied out. Miller continues to hold the strong side of a platoon, starting in left field or at third base against right-handers, despite a paltry .553 OPS over 67 plate appearances. On a positive note, the 32-year-old is second on the team with 14 RBI, has three home runs and is batting .471 with runners in scoring position.