Rangers' Brad Miller: Still on bench Saturday
Miller isn't starting Saturday against Detroit.
Miller appears to have lost his job as the Rangers' primary designated hitter, and he'll be on the bench for a fourth consecutive matchup. Mark Mathias is serving as the DH and batting seventh.
