site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-brad-miller-takes-seat-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Brad Miller: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Miller isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Miller started in Wednesday's loss to the Mariners, but he'll get a breather with southpaw Marco Gonzales on the mound Thursday. Nick Solak will start in left field and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read