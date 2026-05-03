Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Back in action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nimmo (hamstring) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Sunday against the Tigers.
The veteran outfielder was held out of Saturday's lineup after exiting Friday due to a nagging hamstring issue, but he'll return for the series finale in a non-defensive role. The Rangers have a scheduled team day off Monday, and Nimmo's quick return to the lineup rather than stacking days off indicates the injury isn't a serious concern.