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Nimmo (hamstring) is batting leadoff as the designated hitter Sunday against the Tigers.

The veteran outfielder was held out of Saturday's lineup after exiting Friday due to a nagging hamstring issue, but he'll return for the series finale in a non-defensive role. The Rangers have a scheduled team day off Monday, and Nimmo's quick return to the lineup rather than stacking days off indicates the injury isn't a serious concern.

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