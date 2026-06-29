Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Headed for MRI on shoulder

Nimmo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians and underwent an MRI on his shoulder earlier in the day, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Nimmo played a full nine innings during Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays, but he appeared to be in pain after colliding with the right-field wall while he flagged down a flyball for the game's final out. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, Nimmo relayed after the game that he suffered a cut above his eye in addition to jamming his shoulder. Nimmo said that he felt "OK" upon reporting to the ballpark Monday, though he acknowledged that his shoulder is still sore. The Rangers aren't expected to make him available off the bench for the series opener in Cleveland while the results of his MRI are pending.