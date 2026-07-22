Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Homers in four-hit performance

Nimmo went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the White Sox.

Nimmo opened the scoring by taking Noah Schultz deep for a two-run homer in his first plate appearance before adding singles in each of his next three to record a season-high four hits. The veteran outfielder has come out of the All-Star break swinging a hot bat, going 7-for-19 (.368) with five RBI over his first five games of the second half. Across 95 games this season, Nimmo is slashing .268/.336/.433 with 10 home runs, 22 doubles, four triples, 39 RBI, 40 runs scored and four stolen bases.