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Nimmo was removed from Wednesday's game in Colorado in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo singled with two out before being removed for a pinch runner following a brief discussion with manager Skip Schumaker and the Rangers' trainer. It's an aggravation of a hamstring issue that Nimmo has been dealing with off and on since late April. The Rangers could have more on his condition after the game.

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