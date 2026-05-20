Rangers' Brandon Nimmo: Leaves game with hamstring injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nimmo was removed from Wednesday's game in Colorado in the fifth inning with right hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo singled with two out before being removed for a pinch runner following a brief discussion with manager Skip Schumaker and the Rangers' trainer. It's an aggravation of a hamstring issue that Nimmo has been dealing with off and on since late April. The Rangers could have more on his condition after the game.
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