Martin is serving as the opener during Saturday's game against the Nationals, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The Rangers initially planned to use Matt Bush as an opener Saturday, but he was unavailable after he pitched in relief Friday. As a result, the team will turn to Martin, who will be making his first start since 2019. The southpaw has been effective since the start of June, as he's tossed four scoreless innings over four appearances this month.