The Rangers placed Martin on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left rotator cuff inflammation, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Martin has been a key piece in the Rangers' bridge to the ninth inning, giving up one run over five appearances while notching two holds. Assuming that Martin moves past his battle with shoulder inflammation quickly and is able to resume a throwing program within the next few days, he could be ready to return from the IL when first eligible Aug. 23.