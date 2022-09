Thompson went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in a 10-6 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

After swiping his 14th bag in the matinee, Thompson followed up with his 15th in the nightcap. He's been on a spree of late, notching five steals over four games. Thompson's wringing a lot of value from an unsustainable .419 BABIP, which props up a .288 average and .342 OBP.